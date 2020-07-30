L/ Subansiri DA declares 5 villages as containment zones

ZIRO, Jul 29: The Lower Subansiri administration has declared the five villages of Rubdi, Takampassa, Kuchkut, Yoizat and New Yazali under Ziro-II circle as containment zones after new cases were detected from the areas by rapid response teams.

Accordingly, the residents of the villages shall not move out from their house for a period of 14 days unless permitted by the medical team.

No unauthorized persons shall be allowed to enter or exit the villages or colony without prior approval from the administration or from the DMO/DSO of Ziro.

No gathering will be allowed in this colony and villages.

The SP shall deploy police force to regulate the movement of people and for supply of essential items and other emergency services, while the DMO shall oversee the medical needs of the residents.