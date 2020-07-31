2 areas in Miao declared containment zones

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, Jul 30: After one CRPF jawan and a frontline worker in Barrack Line tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday and Wednesday, respectively, during rapid antigen tests, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav has declared the CRPF camp and Barrack Line in Upper Miao as containment zones till 5 August.

Rapid antigen tests are being conducted on every member of the CRPF, and on all the primary contacts of the frontline worker in Barrack Line. Latest reports indicate that at least 38 jawans have tested positive so far.