Awareness programme organized

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, Jul 30: The All Gandhi Market Welfare Association organized an awareness programme on Covid-19 in the market area here on Thursday.

The association also distributed face masks for free among the public, and apprised the people of the preventive measures against the pandemic.

Every shopkeeper was asked to keep a hand sanitizer in their shop, while the people were advised to refrain from public gatherings, playing cards, tambola, etc.

The association also asked the shopkeepers to observe the timetable for opening and closing of shops set by the Upper Subansiri district administration.