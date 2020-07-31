DMO urges residents to undergo antigen tests

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 30: DMO Dr Mandip Perme has expressed concern over the low turnouts for the rapid antigen tests being conducted across the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

Dr Perme said on Thursday that the number of tests being conducted per day is coming down due to low turnouts of people.

“People are not turning up for tests, which is a matter of serious concern. I appeal to the people of ICR to voluntarily come forward for the test. They should not fear stigmatization and cooperate with the rapid response teams who are conducting the tests,” said Dr Perme.

Giving details of the tests conducted in the ICR on Thursday, he said 21 positive cases were detected.

He informed that till now 32467 combined rapid antigen, RT-PCR and TrueNat tests have been conducted in the ICR.

“744 tested positive, and 464 have been discharged,” Dr Perme informed.