Forum alleges substandard work on PMGSY road in Giba

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, Jul 30: Condemning the poor execution of the work on the PMGSY road from 0 Point Menga road to Lungte village, the All Giba Circle Vigilance Youth Forum alleged that the road project has not been executed as per the guidelines prescribed by the government.

“Giba, one of the oldest circles of Upper Subansiri district, has been lagging far behind in terms of necessities like road and electricity for the last 30 years.

The villagers say that the PMGSY road which would be the lifeline for the villages of the circle is also not being constructed properly. There is no quality of work and technically, six-metre widening of the road during formation cutting has not been done,” the forum said.

It added that “there is no availability of machineries at the worksite and a junior engineer is seen to monitor the work.”

According to the forum, the road project was awarded to JJ Enterprise in 2017 and the firm was supposed to complete the formation cutting under Phase-I within three years from the date of commencement of the work, “with quality as per details project report.”

It claimed that “many subcontractors have been endorsed in the road project, which led to compromising with the work quality due to lack of their work experience.”

“Sand has been used for filling the road without proper formation cutting,” the forum alleged.

It said 40 percent of the fund for the road project “has already been released to contractors without monitoring the quality of the work.”

Recently, members of the forum had visited the worksite along with the state’s quality monitoring team and found many lacunae in terms of the quality of work.

It filed for information under the RTI Act, seeking details about the road project, but the department concerned is reportedly yet to provide the documents asked for.

The forum has sought the intervention of the local legislator and the higher authority to ensure quality road work for the welfare of the people of Giba circle.

The circle, comprising 50 villages, has produced several officers and political and social leaders, but is yet to see any development.