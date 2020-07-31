Man sentenced to life imprisonment

KHONSA, Jul 30: The district & sessions court here in Tirap district on Thursday convicted one Sanjit Murah under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the offence of killing his wife.

The wife, Reshmi Murah, was reportedly already married once and had a son and a minor daughter.

Earlier, it was alleged that the accused had raped his minor stepdaughter, who reported the matter to her mother, due to which there was a quarrel between the accused and the wife.

On the fateful night, when both the accused and his wife were under the influence of alcohol, an argument broke out between them regarding the sexual assault on the child, during which Murah killed his wife by hitting her on the head with a concrete brick, causing internal haemorrhage.

The case was investigated by then SI TC Dhiman and SI Tangjong Langchin of the Bordumsa police station. During investigation, the accused confessed his guilt before Magistrate Hengo Basar, who recorded the confessional statement.

On the completion of the trial on Thursday, District & Sessions Judge H Kashyap convicted Murah for the offence of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 to be paid to the state.

The hearing of the case was conducted through videoconference due to the lockdown in view of Covid-19.

The victim’s daughter, however, became hostile during her examination as witness, and the offence u/s 376 IPC could not be proved by the prosecution. (DIPRO)