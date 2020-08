LIKABALI, Jul 31: Thirty-two schemes, amounting to Rs 21,66,84,000, were approved under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for the 2020-21 financial year by the Lower Siang district water & sanitation mission during a meeting here on Friday.

DC AK Singh commended the proposals placed by the Likabali PHED division, and emphasized on water conservation and catchment area protection.

PHE&WS EE Likha Tekhi made a PowerPoint presentation on the 2020-21 annual action under the JJM.