CoSAAP mourns Ete’s demise

ITANAGAR, Jul 31: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the demise of health & family welfare joint secretary Emar Ete, who passed away on 29 July in Itanagar.

“He was an able and most experienced administrator with high sense of moral values and ethics. In his sudden demise, the state government, the employees fraternity and Galo society have lost a dedicated personality and the vacuum created by his death Will be hard to get filled in,” the CoSAAP stated in a condolence message, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

It also appealed to the state government to “render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in government job, to the bereaved family member of late Ete.”