Arunachal records 107 cases on single day, 81,865 tested

ITANAGAR, Jul 31: Arunachal recorded 107 Covid-19 cases on Friday – the highest in a day so far. Thirty-eight cases were reported from Changlang and 22 in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). Three are reported to be symptomatic while the rest are asymptomatic.

The total active cases stand at 670.

So far the state has recorded 1,588 cases with 918 discharged and three deaths.

As of Friday, 81,865 people were tested for the virus. The results of 214 are awaited.

Meanwhile, 4,235 people were tested on Friday, with highest in the ICR (1,672), followed by Namsai (525), Changlang (429) and East Siang (411). (For details of the ICR’s locations, please see box )

Ninety-one persons have been discharged from Covid care centres (CCC), with 47 in the ICC, 33 in Papum Pare, eight in Tirap and one each in Upper, Lower Siang and Longding.

22 cases detected in ICR on Fri

Twenty-two new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the ICR on Friday.

A total of 1,672 antigen tests were conducted by the health department. The rapid response teams of the health department conducted 1,393 antigen tests at various wards under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, and 18 positive cases were detected.

Two truckers tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate, and two persons tested positive at the TRIHMS testing centre.

Briefing about the status of the tests being conducted, ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme said some areas in Naharlagun continue to be of concern to the health department.

“Ward number 17 is the main concern as the maximum number of coronavirus cases has been reported from there. However, wards 15, 16, 18 and 19 are also cause for concern. We will conduct more tests in these wards, and I appeal to the people to come forward for the tests,” said the DMO.

He also urged the people not to fear going to the CCC.

“Asymptomatic patients are kept at the Lekhi CCC. They are taken good care of, and all basic necessities are being provided. There is nothing to fear,” Dr Perme said.