Bakin Pertin GH sealed

ITANAGAR, July 31: Bakin Pertin General Hospital in East Siang HQ Pasighat has been sealed after three health workers – a lab technician, a nurse and an attendant – tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to this daily, Health Services Joint Director Dr D Raina said only emergency services, including delivery and operations, will function at the hospital.

All staff of the hospital will undergo rapid antigen tests.

Dr Raina said that the dedicated Covid hospital at the North East Folk Medicine Institute has 41 beds, including three ICU beds with ventilators.

He said that, for now, there are trained nurses, two anaesthetists and a medical specialist at the ICU, “and the rest will be trained soon.”

The East Siang DIPRO added that 14 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the district on Friday, with nine at the BPGH, including the three medical staffers.

Three positive cases – two truck drivers, and a bank employee from Assam who was on his way to Aalo on transfer – were detected at the Ruksin check gate.

Two positives cases were detected in quarantine facility.

Altogether 29 Covid-19 patients are admitted in the Covid care centre and the dedicated Covid hospital.

In the Siluk containment zone, all 590 rapid antigen tests that were conducted returned negative results.