Eid-Ul-Adha greetings

ITANAGAR, Jul 31: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the people of the state, particularly to the believers of Islam, on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, and expressed hope that the occasion would usher in goodwill and harmony.

“On this auspicious occasion, we must remember the act of sacrifice by Ibrahim, who offered his son Ismael as sacrifice to god,” the CM said in his message, and added that “we must take it upon ourselves to offer our services for the growth of the state and the nation.”

“Although Covid-19 has dramatically affected our celebrations, the spirit of Eid should not be hampered,” he added.

“On this Eid, I seek Allah’s blessings for everyone’s happiness and for enabling each and every Indian citizen to fight off the coronavirus menace,” the governor said in his message. (Raj Bhavan)