Minor’s killer gets 10 yrs in prison

BASAR, Jul 31: Kenbom Dirchi, the prime accused in the murder of a six-year-old boy in 2019, has been convicted by the district & sessions court here in Leparada district under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1500.

The accused pleaded guilty to all charges during the trial.

On 8 July, 2019, an FIR had been registered at the police station here by one Karbi Gara, w/o Toli Gara, of Dali village, stating that her son, Lijo Gara (6), had gone missing on that day.

An investigation, led by Inspector Token Dubi, was launched, during which Dirchi was detained. He later confessed to burying the boy alive in a pit which he had dug at the village playground.

The accused also confessed to having attempted to murder two other minors. He had attempted to smother one with a pillow, while in another instance he had tried to drown a child in an aluminium barrel. (DIPRO)