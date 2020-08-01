Unions oppose high admission fees being charged by govt schools

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 31: The All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union (AUSDSU) and the All Tagin Students’ Union in a representation to the education department here expressed resentment over “the high fee rate charged by the school authorities in Upper Subansiri district for students seeking admission, leading to gross violation of the prescribed government norms on admission procedure.”

Stating that the education secretary has already notified every school in the state to charge admission fees of Rs 120 for classes 9-12, and Rs 100 for AISSE/AISSCE (internal), the unions criticized the school authorities for charging high fees from students “amidst the harsh situation of Covid-19, when public, especially students belonging to poor background, are facing economic crisis at this hour.”

Several schools in the district are charging Rs 600 for admission in class 12, which is very high compared to the amount prescribed by the government.

The unions asked the schools’ authorities to immediately revoke the existing fee structure.

The AUSDSU also alleged that many government schools in the district are “violating the norms of RTE by charging high fee against the students from class 1 to class 8, which they are not supposed to be charged as per the guidelines in RTE.”

The union appealed to the higher authority to “make regular vigilance in Upper Subansiri district on education sector and initiate legal action against the school authorities if found violating of the education guidelines.”