Nlg police officials recover from Covid-19

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 31: Naharlagun Police Station OC Kiksi Yangfo on Friday informed that some of the police officials from the PS who had tested Covid-19 positive have recovered and are currently observing home quarantine after being released from the Covid care centre.

The OC said although there is a shortage of manpower, the police are still making sure that the lockdown is strictly imple-mented.

“Whichever area has been declared as a containment zone by the district magistrate in Naharlagun, the police have put up barricades to stop the movement of people and to ensure that the SOPs are followed by the citizens,” said Yangfo.

He appealed to a section of the people not to misguide the citizens about Covid-19.

“Because of the low mortality rate in our state, some people are spreading wrong messages about the coronavirus, which is wrong. This is a serious disease and people need to protect themselves from it,” he said.

The OC expressed gratitude to the citizens who are staying at home and supporting the measures of the health department and the police.

“We feel sad when people roam around without any work. They are putting their own lives and those of others at risk by making such mistakes,” he said.