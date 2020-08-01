E/Siang DA declares 7 days’ lockdown

PASIGHAT, Jul 31: The East Siang district administration has imposed a week’s lockdown from 1 August in Pasighat township and its rural peripheries, besides Ruksin subdivision and Sille-Oyan circle, following the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district, and to prevent any possible outbreak.

Inter-district and interstate movement has been prohibited, barring emergency cases. Prior permission needs to be taken from the DC office by writing to districtnocovid19@gmail.com.

Agri-horti activities have been exempted from the lockdown. All shops and markets will be closed, though home delivery of essential goods will continue. Banks, ATMs and health facilities will function.

Domestic flight services will also be suspended during the lockdown.

Other than those under the DC office, the police, health, fire, and essential services departments and the courts, all government officials and staffers will work from home.

The nursing officer recruitment examination, which had been scheduled to be held on 2 August, stands postponed till further orders. (DIPRO)