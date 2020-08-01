Young leaders with no ideology

After the bitter feud between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra, the Rajasthan assembly is going to be convened on 14 August. The next 15 days are going to decide the fate of the Congress government in Rajasthan. Ever since Sachin Pilot revolted against his own party, the sword is hanging over the head of the Gehlot government. Pilot, who is camping in Gurugram along with 18 MLA supporters, is threatening to bring down the government by claiming that he has the support of 30 MLAs. The BJP is reportedly throwing its weight behind Pilot. The enforcement directorate is conducting raids against people connected to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Governor Mishra also tried his best to delay the assembly session, which indicates that the BJP is determined to bring down another Congress-ruled state.

Similar tactics were used in Madhya Pradesh when Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against his own party by joining the BJP and later helping to topple the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. If Ashok Gehlot manages to save the Congress government in Rajasthan, he will emerge as one of the main forces against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. His street-fighting style on display during this whole political crisis has caught the attention of the country. Very few Congress leaders have shown the willingness like him to take the fight to the Modi-Shah duo. But if the BJP, with the support of rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot, topples the Gehlot government, it is going to be a major setback for the party. After losing MP, the loss of Rajasthan will further decimate the Congress. They might find it hard to recover from losing two states in a row. Also, the rebellion, first by Scindia and now by Pilot, also raises a question mark over the ideological loyalty of these so-called young leaders of the party.