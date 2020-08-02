DA, forest dept continue plantation drive

BOMDILA, Aug 1: A plantation drive was conducted at the permanent campus of the Government College Bomdila (GCB) in Wanghoo here in West Kameng district on Saturday under the ongoing ‘Clean Arunachal-Green Arunachal’ campaign.

A total of 75 Illicium griffithii, 75 chirr pine and 75 walnut saplings provided by the forest department were planted in the vicinity of the college.

DC Karma Leki inspected the administrative and academic blocks of the college and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the work and the inventories available.

For easy access to the library building, he assured to get a ramp constructed. The work would be executed by the rural works department.

It was decided that, in addition to the plantation drive, a campaign for nurturing and saving the saplings planted would be taken up in earnest and responsibilities would be delegated to individuals as well as departments.

Lower gompa abbot Guru Tulku Rinpoche, GCB Principal S Khandu, the DFO, administrative officers, HoDs, members of the college, and officials of the forest department participated in the plantation drive. (DIPRO)