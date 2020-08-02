Ration items distributed

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 1: Over 200 households within the containment zones in F&G Sector here were provided with ration items, comprising 5 kgs of rice, mustard oil, salt, potatoes, pulses, etc, by social worker KP Dolo on Saturday.

Dolo, who is also a resident of F&G Sector, said, “I saw many people, especially daily wage earners, facing immense hardship due to the unprecedented lockdown; so I decided to help them.”

He appealed to others also to come forward and contribute whatever they can to help those in need during the lockdown.