RGU joins hands with Internshala for work-from-home internships

RONO HILLS, Aug 1: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here through its placement cell has joined hands with Internshala – India’s largest internship platform and internship partner of the AICTE – to help students find work-from-home internships during this pandemic period.

The online application form for internship is available on the university’s official website www.rgu.ac.in. Interested students can register themselves for internships at internshala.com on or before 10 August.

RGU’s Placement Officer Dr Ashok Sharma said, “We are ensuring that every student of RGU is able to utilize this time in the best way possible. Internships are an effective way to help students apply theoretical knowledge in the practical world and become job-ready. With this initiative, our students will now be able to search and apply to more than 12000+ internships for free, which come with stipends and certificates.”

The RGU’s placement cell, headed by in-charge Professor Tasi Kaye, has been established to liaise with companies and industries to conduct campus placement drives for interested students of RGU.

Recently, RGU signed an MoU with VSS Tech Solution Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, through Jeevitam (Technology) to provide a digital platform to conduct digital campus placement activities for the students of RGU.

Around 700 students have registered with Internshala, and some of them have been selected for internships. The placement cell is planning to conduct an online placement drive for the students shortly, RGU informed.