APCCF incident: Forum terms RCS’ statement ‘condemnable’

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: Reacting sharply to the press statement issued by Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) Tai Kaye over the report of the death of Naharlagun-based APCCF’s deputy manager Tadu Obey, the Tanii Development Forum (TDF) termed it “very unfortunate, unwarranted and condemnable, amounting to act of subversion.”

The RCS had on 27 July issued a statement saying that the Arunachal Pradesh Consumers’ Cooperative Federation (APCCF) Ltd was not a government-run firm but an apex level cooperative society registered under the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Societies Act, 1978.

In a press release, the TDF on Saturday said it is “disappointed and deeply saddened to see the press statement of RCS Tai Kaye over the death of an employee due to mental harassment allegedly by the managing director, APCCF.”

“MD, APCCF is sponsored and appointed on behalf of the state government and the RCS can supersede the society if the society had violated the laid down byelaws framed for the overall management of the society.

“Moreover, the state government holds above 50 percent shares of APCCF, making the state government the majority shareholder. Hence, the press statement by RCS is very unfortunate, unwarranted and condemnable, amounting to act of subversion,” the TDF said.

Strongly condemning what it termed an “immature statement from RCS Kaye,” the TDF said that APCCF MD Birik Bole should have been suspended immediately and removed from his post by the RCS to ensure fair and impartial inquiry into the incident.

“Instead of above statutory action as per the society byelaws, the RCS has given wrong, misleading and outrageous statement amounting to abetment,” the TDF said.

“Moreover, the voice clip of the conversation between the victim and MD APCCF pointed out by journalist clearly brings out the harassment and mental trauma inflicted on her by MD which led to demise of late Tadu Obey right in the office of MD Birik Bole,” the forum said.

It demanded immediate suspension of the MD to ensure that there is free and fair investigation in pursuit of justice for the deceased.