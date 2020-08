DIRANG, Aug 2: Officers of the West Kameng district administration, along with HoDs, and members of the Dirang Employees Welfare Society and the National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here visited Nagazizi on Sunday and distributed essential items like rice @ 20 kgs per family, money, and milk cream separators to 70 Brokpa families there.

The team also trekked from Mandala Top to Lubrang to take stock of the living conditions of the villagers, the NRCY informed in a release.