MLA takes stock of Covid-19 situation

SEPPA, Aug 2: Local MLA Tapuk Taku on Sunday inspected the Covid care centre (CCC), the district Covid health centre, the quarantine centres, and the district Covid care control room here in East Kameng district.

On Saturday, he had visited the check gates at Bana and Lumdung.

During the inspection, the MLA enquired about the facilities being provided to the inmates, and urged the officials concerned to strictly follow the SOP and the norms issued with regard to Covid-19 management. He also urged them to sensitize the inmates to the importance of health and hygiene.

Taku enquired about the status of the clinical testing, and distributed PPE kits and sanitizer to the officials on Covid-19 duty and the inmates. He also distributed food items to the inmates of the CCC.

Later, during a review meeting with officers of the district, Taku urged the health department and the officials concerned to be “alert and remain prepared to deal with prevention and management of occurrence of any kind of untoward cases related to coronavirus outbreak.”

The MLA suggested “devising a plan to arrest the prevailing situation and simultaneously ensure availability of essential services to the people.”

He assured to extend all possible assistance to the district administration in the fight against the pandemic.

Appealing to the people to follow the norms on social distancing, face-covering, no spitting in public places, and hand sanitizing, the MLA urged all the stakeholders to extend their cooperation to the district administration.

DC PA Polumatla informed that the district has so far detected 39 Covid-19 positive cases.

“All the 39 positive cases are asymptomatic. Two people were discharged after testing negative in repeat tests, and two new cases were detected today in the morning,” he said.

The DC said though the district is not facing issues with regard to supply of PDS items and LPG cylinders, “supply of vegetables has become a matter of concern.”

“The vegetables are mostly brought from Assam via Bhalukpong, and the transporters are reluctant to go for any Covid-19 tests,” he said, and requested the legislator to pursue the matter with the state government, so that Covid-19 tests for vegetable transporters can be done at the Bana check gate.

SP Piyush Fulzele, ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno, and a host of nodal officers for Covid-19 management also attended the meeting and offered inputs and suggestions. (With DIPRO input)