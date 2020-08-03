Raksha Bandhan greetings

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages extended greetings and best wishes to the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“While wishing everybody on the occasion, I firmly believe the essence of Raksha Bandhan, which is safety, security and empowerment of our womenfolk, will percolate into the mindset of our society, thus creating a better world for us,” the CM said in his message.

The governor in his message said that Raksha Bandhan “signifies the bond of protection – protection of the sisters by the brothers, and in wider context, protection of the womenfolk by the men with brotherly feelings.”

“May this festive occasion also strengthen our joint resolve to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic in our state”, the governor said. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)