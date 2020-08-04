Former ASM passes away

ZIRO, Aug 3: Former anchal samiti member (ASM) Lishi Kaya breathed his last on 1 August at his native village Meya in Lower Subansiri district. He was 69.

Kaya had served as an ASM from 1973 to 1978, and was later appointed as gaon burah in 1979.

In a condolence message, the Riika Riiba Welfare Society said, “He was also closely associated with late Nabum Runghi in establishing Itanagar as the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. His contribution in establishment of Itanagar as the capital should be remembered by all.”

The society also mourned the demise of former PWD employee Licha Seji, who passed away on 31 July at a hospital in Itanagar.

It conveyed its deepest condolences to both the bereaved families and prayed that they have the strength to bear the losses.