DC interacts with KV students

PASIGHAT, Aug 4: East Siang DC Kinny Singh held an interactive webinar session with the students and faculty members of the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) here.

The DC noted the problem of network connectivity faced by some students in their areas and assured to look into it on priority. The students said that though online learning was not at par with classroom teaching, they are doing their best to learn.

The teachers briefed the DC on the initiatives and tools to make online learning and teaching process effective during pandemic.

The KV began its academic session for classes 2 to 12 and is imparting online classes since April.

Many students asked the DC regarding preparation for the civil services exams. Singh encouraged them to focus on their studies and to be keen learners and be updated on current affairs. (DIPRO)