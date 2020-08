AALO, Aug 4: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona flagged off a truck laden with off-season fresh fruits and vegetables from Tato circle in Shi-Yomi district on 3 August.

Among others, Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi, the DAO, HoDs, and others were present on the occasion.

The organic fruits and vegetables were sold at different parts of West Siang HQ Aalo. (DIPRO)