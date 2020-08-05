New SOP for Covid-19 mgmt discussed

LONGDING, Aug 4: Longding DC Cheshta Yadav convened a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss the new SOP for Covid-19 management promulgated by the state government.

The meeting was attended by Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, SP BB Reddy, Kanubari ADC T Mize, the DMO, representatives of CBOs and student organizations, and others.

The DC informed that there are major changes in the new SOP, and sought support from the CBOs and local leaders in disseminating the information among the people.

The DC urged the CBOs to cooperate in implementing the new SOP, especially the home quarantine norms, as there have been reports of returnees breaking home quarantine norms.

The MLA lauded the efforts of the district administration, the Longding police and the health department in the fight against Covid-19.

He also commended the police for curbing the drug menace in the district, and said that the momentum should continue in order to make Longding a drug-free district.

“However, it is not the duty of the district administration and the police alone to fight the drug menace. The CBOs and youths should also come forward and join hands in this war against drugs,” he said.

Longding District Students’ Union president Tingno Wangsu urged the administration to take strict action against traders and shopkeepers who take advantage of the Covid-19 situation to charge exorbitant prices for goods. (DIPRO)