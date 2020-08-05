Jadi Booti Divas celebrated

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Herbs and medicinal plants were planted in the Raj Bhavan complex here on Tuesday to mark Jadi Booti Divas.

The day is celebrated to preserve and promote the traditional natural uses of medicinal herbs in various parts of the country.

Governor BD Mishra and his wife Neelam Misra planted saplings of giloy, turmeric, black pepper and tulsi on the occasion.

“Most of the medicinal herbs now being propagated under various schemes of the AYUSH ministry act as hypoglycemic agents and help treat diabetes and reduce high levels of blood pressure and blood sugar,” the governor said.

He urged the people to grow medicinal plants and herbal gardens in their homes, saying “It will in prophylactic ways help counter pandemics like Covid-19.” (Raj Bhavan)