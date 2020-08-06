65 test Covid-19 positive, 105 released

ITANAGAR, Aug 5: Sixty-five people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state with 19 in Changlang, 12 in East Siang and ten in the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

Many of those that tested positive for the virus belong to the central paramilitary forces (CPMF).

Of the 19 in Changlang, 13 are returnees; five are CPMF personnel, while one is from Jairampur.

In East Siang, 11 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier and one is a CPMF returnee from Assam.

In ICR, of the 10, seven were detected at Banderdewa check gate, while two were reported from RKMH, Itanagar and one was detected from Dokum colony, Naharlagun.

In Lohit, all the eight that tested positive are CPMF personnel detected in quarantine facilities.

In East Kameng, four cases were reported who are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier tested by RDT-Ag.

Of the three cases detected in Namsai, two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, and one is from the CPMF.

A primary contact also detected positive in Lower Dibang Valley, and one tested positive at the Gumto check gate in Papum Pare.

All the four reported in West Siang are CPMF personnel, while the two and one cases reported in Tirap and Tawang, respectively are also from the CPMF.

The state has a total of 642 active Covid-19 cases; 105 were released from Covid care centres with 55 releases in Itanagar.