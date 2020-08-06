Ten test positive for Covid-19 in ICR, DMO appeals citizens to come forward for tests

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Ten people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday in the Itanagar capital region (ICR).

Seven tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate, which includes truck drivers and returnees. Two others were detected at the RKM hospital testing kiosk, and one from Dokum Colony in Naharlagun.

The health department conducted a total of 483 antigen tests on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Capital District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Mandip Perme has appealed

to the people to come forward and get tested in the testing centres being run by the health department.

“The antigen tests at these testing centres will be free of cost till 31 August. Anyone who has symptoms or feels the need to get tested should visit the centres at the earliest,” said Dr Perme.

The testing centres in Naharlagun town are TRIHMS, state quarantine centre Lekhi, IMC office and health & wellness centre, Nirjuli. In Itanagar, the testing kiosks are at the RKM Hospital, Hotel Donyi Polo Ashoka kiosk, Ganga health and wellness centre, Chimpu PHC and senior officer’s apartment at Zoo road.

The DMO also informed that a testing kiosk at Banderdewa check gate will cater to the needs of truckers, returnees and people living nearby.

The health department has also formed two emergency teams for Naharlagun and Itanagar to carry out testing in case of any emergency cases.

The DMO also shared that based on their study the number of Covid-19 positive cases is declining in the ICR. He credited it to hard work of health workers during the lockdown period, claiming that it helped to break the chain of infection.