ANSU claims over charging of school admission fees

ITANAGAR, Aug 5: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioners of seven districts and the capital region, for allegedly overcharging admission fees by various government schools in Nyishi-dominated districts, in violation of the government order.

In its complaint letter submitted to the DCs of East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Capital Complex, the union claimed that the authorities of various government schools in these districts are charging admission fees from students’/parents over and

above the rate fixed by the state government.

ANSU president Toko Takam said the school authorities are not following the government order of 30 July, 2020, wherein the principals/ headmasters and in-charges of the schools have been instructed to adhere to the prescribed school admission fee norms.

The union appealed to the DCs of the concerned districts to look into matter and take necessary action in this regard.