State NIT graduate secures 57th rank in UPSC

YUPIA, Aug 05: NIT Arunachal Pradesh 2010 graduate, Yashni Nagarajan has secured the 57th rank in the UPSC-2019 examination.

Born in Naharlagun to retired PWD civil engineer T Nagarajan and Gauhati High Court retired superintendent Sushila Nagarajan, Yashni completed her BTech in electrical and electronics engineering from the NIT here in 2010 (First batch). She has also done her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Naharlagun.

She joined the RBI and served the organisation in the capacity of manager from 2016 to 2020.

The NIT Arunachal Pradesh has congratulated Yashni for her achievement and was hopeful of seeing her serve here in the state.