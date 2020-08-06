Govt will guide and support state’s young entrepreneurs: Commissioner Planning

ITANAGAR, Aug 5: Commissioner Planning Prashant Lokhande assured that that government will handhold young entrepreneurs of the state, who have been trying to start a business of their own, and guide them to ensure they do not face any hurdle.

He was addressing a webinar on ‘How to avail loan from bank’ which was organized by the department of planning in collaboration with State Bank of India under Aatmanirbhar Bharat here on Wednesday.

It was aimed at assisting all those entrepreneurs facing hurdles in getting capital investment. In all, five entrepreneurs from each district took part in it.

Also attending the webinar was SBI Dibrugarh Branch Assistant General Manager Samit Baruah who explained in detail the procedures and formalities of availing loan from the bank.

He highlighted various schemes of the SBI that aimed at various categories of entrepreneurs. There are specific loan products for entrepreneurs like Swavalamban, Stand Up India, Mudra schemes etc. Other loan products for contractors, existing traders, and agriculture entrepreneurs were also discussed in detail.

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce general secretary Toko Tatung requested the SBI to prioritize Kishore and Tarun loans under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana as these are small loans that the trading community will be looking at.

He also mentioned that as per standing instructions, all branches of SBI must give loan to one ST entrepreneur mandatorily, which would immensely help the state’s youths. He also requested the banks to focus on retail trading loans.

Also participating in the discussion was Secretary Planning Himanshu Gupta, who informed that there is a need of greater collaboration between district administration, banks and entrepreneurs to usher economic development under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. He informed that such webinars will be held on regular intervals and a robust mechanism shall be framed by the planning department to monitor bank loans availed by the state’s people.

Industries Secretary Hage Tari also focussed on need for having greater synergy between industries and banks so that industries can revive the economy by creating adequate supply of products in the market. (DIPRO)