Minister calls for proper survey and estimation work

ITANAGAR, Aug 5: Minister for Water Resources & SYA Mama Natung has strictly advised the officers of the water resources department to take up survey work and estimation properly and after thorough assessment from ground zero.

The minister said this during a virtual conference which was held at the civil secretariat here on Wednesday with the officers of the water resources department.

During the conference, which was attended by secretary WRD Doyom Padu, CE, P&D Likar Angu, CE, WZ Getom Borang, CE, EZ Modak Ngomdir, SE Tadam Ligu, SSW Tokbom Lego and executive field officers from all divisions, the minister took stock of the flood damage reports and reviewed the progress of works under various state and centrally sponsored schemes (CSS).

He also appealed to the field engineers to ensure timely completion of projects by maintaining quality of work with special focus on projects under CSS, like the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

The minister further advised field officers of various divisions to cooperate with district administration in the fight against Covid-19.

Water Resources Secretary Geyum Padu asked the executive engineers to expedite the submission of reports and work in coordination with the subordinates.

Further, all chief engineers insisted on early submission of geo-tagging of the projects to pursue timely release of funds.