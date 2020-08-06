Society claims police yet to register case in death of APCCF employee

ITANAGAR, Aug 5: The Marpu Akha Tulu Welfare Society Capital Complex (MATWSCC) has strongly condemned the delay by the police department in registering a case based on the FIR filed by the society at the Naharlagun police station on 26 June last, in connection with the death case of Tadu Obey, deputy manager of the Arunachal Pradesh Consumers’ Cooperative Federation Ltd (APCCF), Naharlagun.

In its press statement on Wednesday, the society claimed that the police have yet to register a case despite a lapse of over a month and demanded a free, fair and prompt investigation into Obey’s case through an SIT so that “those who are responsible for her death can be booked under appropriate section of the law.”

“It is understood that late Obey died due to mental trauma because of workplace harassment. It is also reported that the APCCF MD, as an administrator, misused his official position and appointed his kith and kin to the post of assistant manager, which is against the established norms of the federation,” stated the MATWSCC and questioned whether “the federation was really in such financial difficulties that it had to force dedicated and sincere employees for VRS, terming them un-productive and appoint new employees in their lieu?”

On 26 June, Obey had lost consciousness in the office chamber of the APCCF MD. She was later taken to TRIMHS, where she died.