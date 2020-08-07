NEDFi to provide permanent market linkage for NE products

ITANAGAR, Aug 6: The North Eastern Development Finance Corporation (NEDFi) is going to launch the NEDFi haat in Guwahati (Assam) “on a marketplace model, in view of the marketing challenges faced by the entrepreneurs of the Northeast region, further aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The facility will be of help particularly to entrepreneurs who are located away from Guwahati.

The product categories will include handloom and handicraft products, non-perishable food products, as well as MSME products.

“Selection of the products will be done on the basis of product quality, shelf life, space requirement, market demand, etc,” the NEDFi’s Itanagar branch stated in a release on Thursday.

Apart from the existing entrepreneurs, SHGs and cooperatives belonging to the Northeast region will be able to avail this facility.

“The initiative will help in creation of new entrepreneurs too, especially women groups/individuals who are producing various products at home and are looking for an opportunity to showcase their products in a proper marketing platform,” it said.

“The products will be displayed on a permanent mode and hence, unlike an exhibition, the participants need not have to spend on stall rent, travel and accommodation. In case an entrepreneur wants to participate in other events, they will have the liberty to take back the products. Payment will be remitted to the bank account of the respective entrepreneur(s) immediately on sale of the products,” the NEDFi branch said.

It said an advertisement in this regard has been floated on the NEDFi website, www.nedfi.com, for online application by interested participants by 20 August, 2020.

“Based on suitability and demand, the products will also be displayed in other showrooms of the NEDFi located at NEDFi House, Dispur and the India Exposition Mart Ltd, Greater Noida,” it said, adding that the initiative will subsequently be promoted on an ecommerce platform to take the products to national and international markets.