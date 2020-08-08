37 capital police personnel resume duties after recovering from Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Aug 7: The 37 police personnel from the Itanagar capital region (ICR) who had tested positive for Covid-19 have resumed duties after fully recovering. After being released from the Covid care centre (CCC) in Lekhi, they completed home quarantine before rejoining service.

The recovered cops were greeted with a round of applause by all ranks of the capital police and staffers at the SP office here on Friday in a function organized under the initiative of ICR SP Tumme Amo.

The 37 cops spent the last one month battling Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Amo commended the policemen’s selfless devotion towards their duties, reflected by their readiness to resume duties upon their discharge.

The SP also said that, despite the Covid-19 situation, the capital police are largely capable of curbing the rate of serious crimes in the capital region.

Naharlagun SDPO Riki Kamsi, who had also tested positive for Covid-19 and recovered, said “if the immune system is strong, there is no need to get bogged down.”

Kamsi also spoke about the “mental support” provided by the doctors and medical staffers during their stay at the Lekhi CCC.

“Once a person gets the virus, more than medicine, emotional and mental support is needed the most,” the SDPO said, adding that “stigmatization will only add to stress and trigger unwanted thoughts in the mind of Covid patients.”

Kamsi said people should not discriminate against Covid-19 patients and instead help them overcome negative thoughts.

The SP handed over certificates to all the recovered cops as a token of appreciation.

“The capital police, Itanagar capital region, appreciates your roles in combat against the virus and expresses deep approbation and pride… to shield and protect our citizens but also fought the virus within your body and came out victorious. We welcome you back to the fight against the virus and the service to the people,” the certificates read.

The SP appealed to the citizens to help the police by following the SOPs, including wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining physical distance, to avoid spread of infection.