CPMF records 46 of 101 fresh cases, 81 discharged

ITANAGAR, Aug 7: Forty-six personnel of the central paramilitary forces (CPMF) tested Covid-19 positive in the state, taking the total active cases in Arunachal to 720.

Twelve districts reported positive cases numbering 101 on Friday.

In East Siang, 21 CPMF personnel were detected with the virus by RDT-Ag in a quarantine facility. In East Kameng, of the total 34 cases, 13 are members of the CPMF.

In Changlang, which has a total of 145 active cases, 12 fresh cases were reported, which include four from the CPMF, three shopkeepers, two workers, and a teacher.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR), which has recorded 846 cases so far, with 136 active cases, saw 11 fresh cases added to the tally. Seven were detected in Banderdewa, three were detected in paid quarantine facilities, while one is a healthcare worker.

In Lohit, six cases were reported, which include five CPMF personnel and a truck driver.

Lower Siang reported five cases, of whom four are from the same family, which includes a 28 days old baby.

Of the five cases in West Kameng, three are truck drivers detected at the check gate and two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

In Tawang, of the three cases reported, two are CPMF personnel and one a truck driver who tested positive at the check gate.

Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Longding and Papum Pare recorded one case each.

Eighty-one people were released from Covid care centres, including 25 in the ICR, 14 in Changlang, 13 in Tirap, 10 in Tawang, seven in Lohit, three each in Namsai and West Kameng, two each in East Siang and Shi Yomo, and one each in East Kameng and Lower Dibang Valley.