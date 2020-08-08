Dist’s academic performance discussed

BOLENG, Aug 7: Siang DC Rajeev Takuk advised the district’s education functionaries and other stakeholders to work hard to improve the students’ academic performance.

The DC said this during a meeting with the principals, headmasters, BEOs, BRCCs, CRCCs and education coordinators of the district here on 6 August to chalk out strategies to improve the district’s academic performance.

Addressing the participants, DDSE Talem Jamoh strongly advocated “timely monitoring and supervision for a fruitful outcome.”