Nat’l webinar on modern physics underway

PASIGHAT, Aug 7: A three-day national webinar lecture series on ‘Advancement and innovations in modern physics’ got underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) auditorium here in East Siang district on Friday.

The programme is being organized by the college’s physics department in collaboration with the IQAC.

Webinar coordinator Enuk Libang and Dr Yana Bagbi informed that about 375 participants from across the country have registered their names for participation. “Among them 70 percent are undergraduate and postgraduate students, 20 percent are research scholars, and 10 percent are faculty members,” they said.

Seven eminent speakers from various institutes across the nation will deliver lectures during the webinar.

RGU Physics HoD, Prof Sanjeev Kumar delivered the keynote address during the inaugural session, in the presence of JNC Vice Principal Dr SD Choudhury and others.