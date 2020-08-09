Govt supporting construction of mega food park: Felix

BANDERDEWA, Aug 8: Home Minister Bamang Felix said he is optimistic about timely completion of the mega food park (MFP) in Tarajuli near here in Papum Pare district.

“The state government is providing all necessary support for timely completion of the project,” Felix told media persons after visiting the food park site on Saturday.

He inspected the under-construction approach road and the plantation activities being carried out there.

Encouraging promotion of local products under the ‘Local for vocal’ initiative, he advised the people of the state to grow more vegetables and fruit-bearing trees.

Felix expressed hope that the MFP would cater to the marketing and processing needs of the local farmers.

MFP promoter Likha Maj also expressed hope that the project would help improve the economic condition of thousands of families, as well as upgrade the state’s economy.