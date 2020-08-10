Fed calls for not attending discussion on autonomy, says peace in TLC possible only through Indo-Naga Peace Accord

ITANAGAR, Aug 9: The Tirap, Changlang, Longding Students’ Federation (TCLSF) has appealed to the people of the TCL region to refrain from attending the discussion on autonomy proposed by the state government, expressing apprehension that such a debate “may create misunderstanding” in the future.

Giving an overview of the demand for a Patkai autonomous district council (PADC), the TCLSF said that the demand had started in 2004. It said that on 7 July, 2017, a PADC delegation had met NE Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg in Guwahati, Assam, where Garg had said that the demand for a PADC could not be considered by the government of India (GoI) as Arunachal is not under the 6th schedule of the constitution.

However, the TCLSF said, Garg had also informed that “the GoI is serious on TCL development as per demand and resolution passed in AP state assembly, so the GoI has included TCL region and will consider similar autonomy of TCL district, like regional territorial autonomous council, under the framework agreement signed by the GoI and NSCN (IM) on 3 August, 2015, and later ‘agreed position’ signed between the GoI and NNPGs on 17 November, 2017.”

“He also inquired whether the TCL region has a common platform where the GoI can discuss the matter for future references and the demand of PADC was halted and closed,” the federation said.

“During the meet, the GoI had assured us permanent peace, separate administrative, absolute ownership upon land and resources, service opportunity, etc, under the Indo-Naga Peace Accord,” it said, and added that the apex civil body of the TCL region, “the Tirap-Changlang-Longding Peoples Forum, has been tirelessly working out with both the NNPGs and the GoI.

“If the accord is signed, TCL will witness permanent peace in the region,” it said.

“Accepting and succumbing into mere autonomy like PADC without peace will not serve our purpose. We need permanent peace in the region, which is only possible through the Indo-Naga Peace Accord,” it added.