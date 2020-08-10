38 new cases recorded on Sunday, 52 recover

ITANAGAR, Aug 9: The state recorded 38 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, out of which 23 are central paramilitary force (CPMF) personnel.

Of the total 38 cases, five are symptomatic.

East Kameng registered 11 new cases, out of which nine are from the CPMF and two are truck drivers detected at the check gate.

Three persons each who tested positive in West Siang and Tirap are CPMF personnel, and the total two who tested positive in Anjaw are also from the CPMF.

East Siang also reported three cases among the CPMF, while a truck driver and his handyman tested positive at the check gate.

In Lower Siang, a shopkeeper and three truck drivers tested positive.

In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), three persons tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate, while one tested positive at the Gumto check gate in Papum Pare. Another positive case in Papum Pare is from the CPMF.

A returnee from Ladakh and a truck driver tested positive in Tawang. Two returnees – from Delhi and Assam – tested positive in Namsai.

Upper Siang also reported one case in a Bihar returnee.

Meanwhile, 52 people recovered on Sunday. These include 25 in East Siang, 17 in the ICR, six in West Siang, and four in Namsai.

301 antigen tests conducted in ICR

Three people out of 301 tested positive during rapid antigen tests carried out in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Sunday.

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that the three persons tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate. They were later sent to the Covid care centre (CCC).

“As per record, there are 104 active cases in the capital region, out of which six active cases are in the TRIHMS, 93 are in the Lekhi CCC, and five at the Zoo Road senior government apartment CCC,” the DMO informed.

Dr Perme said that the numbers of people turning up for tests at the designated testing centres are going down. The testing centres in Naharlagun are the TRIHMS, the state quarantine centre in Lekhi, the IMC office, and the health & wellness centre in Nirjuli. In Itanagar, the testing kiosks are at the RKMH, the Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok, the Ganga health & wellness centre, the Chimpu PHC, and senior officers’ apartments at Zoo Road.

The rapid antigen tests will be carried for free till the end of this month.