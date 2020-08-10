Min inaugurates ‘living home’ website

ITANAGAR, Aug 9: Health Minister Alo Libang on Sunday visited the Deepak Nabam Living Home in Senki Park here and inaugurated its website, www.deepak nabamlivinghome.org.

The minister commended the services being provided by the institute to people with mental health issues, and lauded Deepak Nabam as “an exceptional individual who has been rendering the humanity services to the lowest of people in the society.”

Libang gave assurance that his department would provide every required facility to the institute.

Health Services Director Dr Moromor Lego, who was also present, spoke about the various initiatives of the state government, and lauded the services provided by Nabam.

SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha also spoke.