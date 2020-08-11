Union urges GoAP to take up boundary disputes in SC

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: The All Arunachal Pradesh Border Students’ Union (AAPBSU) has appealed to the state government to appoint an officer on specially duty (OSD) under the directorate of border affairs, an additional standing counsel (local penal advocate), and an independent director of interstate border affairs to manage the state’s boundaries as well as take up the boundary disputes with Assam in the Supreme Court (SC).

In a memorandum to the chief minister, the union said the boundary disputes case between Assam and Arunachal is still pending in the SC, which it said needs “accurate, dedicated, expert interpretation and regular follow-up.”

“The entire northeastern states, including Assam, have fully functional and well-funded departments for research and development of their border areas, whereas boundary issues and disputes in Arunachal Pradesh are attached to the home department without proper funding and information,” the memorandum said.

It also said that the Assam government has created a border cell too.

The union expressed hope that the CM would take up the three proposals/demands in the coming assembly session for approval.