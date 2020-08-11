HM visits police HQ, expresses gratitude

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday visited the state police headquarters here and met with the senior police officers.

Felix expressed gratitude to the state police for their yeoman service in the battle against Covid-19. He also distributed seedless Thai lemons – donated by the Green Gold company – among the police officials.

Later, speaking to the press, the home minister informed that the state police are joining the ‘Vocal for local’ initiative.

“As part of the Atmanirbhar campaign, the state police have decided to make use of land belonging to the police for kitchen gardens and other activities. It is for self-reliance and also to avail organic food,” said Felix.

He further informed that 7,500 horticulture and other plants have been planted across the state in this year’s planting season by the police.

DGP RP Upadhyaya was also present on the occasion.