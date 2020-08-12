20 SBI staffers, contacts test Covid-19+ve

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: Altogether 20 people, including staffers and secondary and primary contacts at the State Bank of India’s (SBI) main branch here have tested positive for Covid-19.

Informing about this, ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme expressed concern over the growing cases of Covid-19 in Itanagar.

“A person living in an apartment near the SBI has also tested positive, and the apartment is being declared as a containment zone. I appeal to all those who have visited the SBI to get themselves tested. Also, the people should avoid visiting the bank for some time,” said Dr Perme.

On Tuesday, 13 more people, including primary and secondary contacts of the SBI main branch, tested positive at the Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok testing kiosk.

Six people tested positive for Covid-19 at the Banderdewa check gate, out of 335 people who were tested. All the positive patients have been shifted to the Covid care centre in Lekhi.