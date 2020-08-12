State records 96 Covid-19+ve cases

Nearly two-thirds of cases among CPMF

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: The state recorded 96 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, out of which 61 are in the central paramilitary force (CPMF).

Of the 61 cases among CPMF personnel, 27 cases were detected in Anjaw, 14 in West Siang, seven in Papum Pare, six in Lohit, five in East Siang, and two in Changlang. The districts also recorded cases among the residents and people entering the district.

Nineteen positive cases were detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). Thirteen of them were reported from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, and six were detected at the check gate.

West Siang reported two more cases – a returnee from Assam, and one at the check gate.

In Lohit, six cases were reported besides the cases among CPMF personnel. These include three primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier, one returnee from Assam, and two at the check gate.

One case each was detected in Papum Pare (check gate) and East Siang (truck driver).

In Changlang, one is a returnee from Assam and one is a shopkeeper.

In East Kameng, one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier, and one tested positive in Seppa town.

In Lower Dibang Valley, two cases were detected among returnees from Assam.

Ten of the total cases detected on Tuesday are symptomatic.

Meanwhile, 42 people recovered. These include 13 in the ICR, 10 in Changlang, four each in Lower Siang and East Kameng, three in Lower Subansiri, two each in Tirap, Lower Dibang Valley and Papum Pare, and one each in Namsai and East Siang.