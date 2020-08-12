CM discusses implementation of loan schemes with public sector banks

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the public sector banks here to discuss the implementation of the Atmanirbhar Bharat loan schemes in Arunachal.

The chief minister reviewed the loan targets achieved so far by the public sector banks, and urged the banks to “provide hassle-free loans to support the traders, SHGs and farmers affected by the ongoing pandemic.”

Khandu held detailed discussions on MSME loans, guaranteed emergency credit line scheme loans, Kisan credit card loans, Shishu Mudra loans, PM Awas Yojana loans, etc, with the representatives.

The meeting also discussed working out modalities to reach out to maximum number of beneficiaries. (CM’s PR Cell)