MLAs join hands for college’s development

BOMDILA, Aug 11: All four legislators of West Kameng district came together on Tuesday to discuss developing the lone government college here as a model college by way of infrastructure development and pushing for academic excellence.

MLA Phurpa Tsering assured to prioritize infrastructure development of the college and placement of supporting staff, while MLA Kumsi Sidisow, who is an alumnus of the college, expressed displeasure over the condition of the road to the new college campus, and directed the executing agency to lay the road “as per the DPR by maintaining quality.”

Sidisow expressed willingness to interact with the collegians at a later date “to instill in them a sense of belongingness and to make them responsible citizens.”

Assuring to provide a driver for the college bus, DC Karma Leki called upon the legislators, the college’s faculty members and the people of the district to “help in making the college a role model.”

College Principal S Khandu highlighted the requirements of specific staffers, and the infrastructure needs of the college for future development.

Khandu informed that the college in the new campus would be functional from the first week of September.

MLAs Dongru Siongju and DW Kharma, along with all the SEs and EEs of the work departments, HoDs, and public leaders attended the meeting.

Earlier, the legislators inspected the college’s administrative and academic blocks. (DIPRO)